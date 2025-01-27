Published 23:37 IST, January 27th 2025
Netanyahu Set To Meet Trump At White House Next Week Amid Discussion On Palestinian Refugee Plan
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House next week.
- World News
- 1 min read
Washington: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House next week. This will be Trump's first meeting with a foreign head of state after taking over the office as the President of the United States. Notably, the meeting between Trump and Netanyahu is taking place at a time when Trump's plan to settle Palestinian refugees in Jordan and Egypt remains a topic of discussion globally.
Trump has been openly supporting Israel amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The newly-elected US President even overturned a decision of the former President Joe Biden administration, which barred the US from supplying 2,000-pound bombs to Israel. Following Trump's decision, Netanyahu thanked him.
Updated 23:37 IST, January 27th 2025