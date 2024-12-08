Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Netherlands: At Least Five People Killed After Explosion in Apartment in Hague

Published 15:00 IST, December 8th 2024

Netherlands: At Least Five People Killed After Explosion in Apartment in Hague

At least five people were killed after an explosion in an apartment building in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Reported by: Asian News International
Netherlands: At least five people killed after explosion in apartment building in Hague | Image: PTI/representative

Amsterdam: At least five people were killed after an explosion in an apartment building in The Hague, the Netherlands on Saturday, CNN reported, citing authorities. According to firefighters, the blast occurred at around 6:15 am (local time), causing the three-storey apartment building to partially collapse and set on fire. 

They said five different apartments were impacted by the explosion. Police has urged witnesses who might have seen car moving from the spot at a very high speed shortly after the incident occurred. The Hague mayor, Jan van Zanen, said that the search started as a rescue operation by Saturday afternoon. However, it turned into a recovery mission, CNN reported. He said it is not unknown how many people were still under the rubble, but "the reality is that the chances of survival for them are slim." He said, "We are considering the worst-case scenario." The Dutch Urban Search and Rescue service deployed a rescue group at the site of the incident on Saturday, which included four dog handlers and a structural engineer.

 Firefighters said the fire was nearly out by 11:30 am (local time) and rescue dogs were carrying out search for possible victims. The dogs could not search the building for long as there was a risk that it could fully collapse, CNN reported, citing Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

 According to the report, people from some 40 homes have been evacuated. Speaking to the broadcaster, one man said that his initial thought after seeing the aftermath of the explosion was that it occurred due to a rocket attack. The man said he heard a child calling for help from the rubble.

However, he was unable to reach them as people pulled him back from the fire. The broadcaster reported that forensic officers were also at the spot gathering evidence. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof stated that he was "shocked" by images of the damaged apartment building in The Hague. In a post on X, he stated, "Shocked by the terrible images of a collapsed apartment building in The Hague. My thoughts go out to the victims, all other people involved and the emergency services who are now working on the scene. This morning I have been in contact with mayor Van Zanen of @GemeenteDenHaag and offered him all the help needed on behalf of the cabinet."

In a statement shared on X, the Dutch King and Queen said that their thoughts were with those impacted by the incident.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Updated 15:00 IST, December 8th 2024

Recommended

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MOUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
National Mathematics Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About S Ramanujan
Lifestyle News
Viduthalai 2 Remains Steady At Box Office, Mints ₹15.72 Crore In 2 Days
Entertainment News
Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR
Lifestyle News
'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.