New Orleans Car Attack: Dramatic Video Captures The Aftermath on Bourbon Street | WATCH

A mass casualty incident unfolded early Wednesday morning in New Orleans' French Quarter after a vehicle crashed into a crowd on the iconic Bourbon Street. Witnesses say the situation quickly escalated when the driver exited the vehicle and began firing a weapon, prompting a response from police officers on the scene.

CBS News reported that the chaotic scene began when a car drove into a crowd at high speed. Eyewitnesses who spoke to CBS News described harrowing moments as the vehicle plowed into the group of people, sending many to the ground with serious injuries. In the aftermath, the driver reportedly exited the car and began shooting, leading to an exchange of gunfire with police officers.

New Orleans police officials confirmed the mass casualty event, with a spokesperson telling CBS News that "initial reports show a car may have plowed into a group of people. Injuries are unknown but there are reported fatalities."

As of now, at least 10 people have been confirmed dead, with another 30 injured, according to the city’s emergency preparedness department, Nola Ready. The wounded have been rushed to local hospitals, and first responders remain on the scene.

In an urgent advisory, Nola Ready urged residents to avoid the area surrounding Canal and Bourbon Streets. “There has been a mass casualty incident on Canal and Bourbon Street. Get yourself away from the area,” the department posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Dramatic videos circulating on social media have shown the chaos unfolding in real-time, with multiple casualties on the ground and gunfire ringing in the background. Distressed pedestrians can be seen fleeing the area as authorities quickly responded.

While details about the motive behind the attack remain unclear, the unfolding situation has left the city in shock, with officials continuing to investigate the events.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life,” said a spokesperson from the city's emergency response team. “Our thoughts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.”