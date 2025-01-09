New York’s Highest Court Rejects Bid to Delay Trump’s Sentencing

The highest court in New York ruled on Thursday that it would not intervene to delay the sentencing of President-elect Donald Trump, who was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The sentencing is scheduled for Friday, despite Trump’s legal team seeking emergency relief to halt the proceedings.

A brief two-sentence letter from Judge Jenny Rivera's office confirmed the decision, with the deputy clerk stating that the judge declined to prevent the sentencing. This decision comes as Trump’s lawyers continue to argue that the evidence used at trial violated his constitutional right to presidential immunity.

Emergency Appeal to U.S. Supreme Court

In a parallel effort, Trump’s legal team also filed an emergency request with the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who oversees emergency appeals from the 2nd Circuit, ordered Manhattan prosecutors to respond by Thursday morning. Prosecutors, however, maintain that there is no basis to delay sentencing.

"Notwithstanding defendant's past and upcoming service as President, his history, character, and condition — and especially his open disregard for the justice system — do not support dismissal," wrote Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s legal team in a court filing.

The "Hush Money" Case Explained

Trump’s conviction stems from payments made to an adult film star ahead of the 2016 presidential election. A unanimous jury found that while Trump was in office, he authorized a scheme to falsify business records related to the payment.

Trump’s legal team argues that evidence presented at trial, including documents and testimonies from his presidency, violated the principle of presidential immunity. Manhattan prosecutors, however, countered that the evidence was admissible and crucial to proving the case.

What Happens Next?

Unless the U.S. Supreme Court intervenes, Trump will face sentencing as scheduled on Friday. Legal analysts say this marks a pivotal moment in the intersection of politics and justice, with Trump set to be sentenced while preparing to take office as president once again.