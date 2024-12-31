New Zealand Rings in 2025 With Dazzling Fireworks | WATCH

Wellington: New Zealand, ushers in the New Year as one of the first cities to celebrate, with vibrant fireworks on Auckland's sky tower and lively festivities marking the occasion.

In Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, thousands were anticipated to gather in the downtown area or ascend the city's volcanic peaks for a prime fireworks view, alongside a light display honoring Auckland's Indigenous tribes. This comes after a year marked by protests over Māori rights in the nation of 5 million.

Fireworks light up the sky in Auckland | Watch

Cities around the world are readying to ring in the New Year with celebrations highlighting local cultures and traditions, after a year roiled by ongoing conflict and political instability.

Countries in the South Pacific Ocean will be the first to welcome 2025, with midnight in New Zealand striking 18 hours before the ball drop in Times Square in New York.

New Zealand Rings in 2025 with Dazzling Fireworks

In Australia, more than 1 million people are expected at Sydney Harbor for the traditional fireworks. British pop star Robbie Williams will lead a singalong and Indigenous ceremonies and performances will acknowledge the land's first people.

Asia gets ready for the Year of the Snake

Much of Japan has shut down ahead of the nation’s biggest holiday, as temples and homes underwent a thorough cleaning, including swatting floor mats called “tatami” with big sticks.

The upcoming Year of the Snake in the Asian zodiac is heralded as one of rebirth — alluding to the reptile’s shedding skin. Stores in Japan, which observes the zodiac cycle from Jan. 1, have been selling tiny figures of smiling snakes and other snake-themed products. Other places in Asia will start marking the Year of the Snake later, with the Lunar New Year.

In South Korea, celebrations were cut back or canceled as the country observes a period of national mourning following the Sunday crash of a Jeju Air flight at Muan that killed 179 people.

New Year celebrations in Jakarta will feature a dazzling fireworks display, including a drone show featuring 800 drones, followed by countdowns to midnight at the city's iconic Hotel Indonesia Roundabout.