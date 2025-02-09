'No Escape for Hasina': Bangladesh Government Vows Prosecution Over Massacres and Corruption

Dhaka: Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to Md. Yunus, head of Bangladesh’s Interim Government, has vowed that Sheikh Hasina will face prosecution for massacres, extrajudicial killings, and corruption. Alam claims Hasina is responsible for the deaths of over 1,500 individuals, including children as young as four, in the brutal crackdowns of July and August.

“We are not going to let her escape justice,” said Alam. “Hasina is directly responsible for massacres in 2013 at Shapla Square, for extrajudicial killings, and for thousands of enforced disappearances during her time in power.”

Alam shared testimonies from survivors of torture centers, including one known as “Aynaghar” (Mirror House), where prisoners were kept in complete darkness for years. “Some of these people were locked up for eight years, not knowing if they would ever see the light again. Now, they are coming forward with shocking accounts of their suffering,” Alam added.

Furthermore, Alam revealed that Hasina presided over a corrupt kleptocracy, where $16 billion was siphoned off annually. “An independent commission led by Dr. Debapriya Bhattacharya has uncovered how Hasina and her government stole billions every year, enriching themselves at the expense of Bangladesh’s people.”

The interim government has formally requested India’s assistance in extraditing Hasina, with Alam stressing there will be no escape for her: “We have sent the extradition request. She will be brought back to face trial for these grave crimes. There is no way out of this.”

When Alam was asked about the recent acquittals of BNP leaders like Khaleda Zia, Alam said, “These cases against BNP leaders were politically motivated. There was no evidence. It was all fabricated under Hasina’s regime, where the judiciary had no independence.”

Alam pointed to the case of Surendra Kumar Sinha, the first Hindu Chief Justice of Bangladesh, who tried to assert judicial independence but was assaulted and exiled by Hasina’s regime. “Hasina’s intelligence officers dragged the Chief Justice out of his home, beat him up, and forced him into exile when he tried to uphold the rule of law,” Alam said.