No Water or AC, Hands and Feet Tied...: Deported Brazilians Recount Horror on US Flights

Brasilia: A chilling account of the conditions of the Brazilians deported from the United States surfaced recently, where they revealed the journey that left them traumatised forever. As per media reports, after dozens of immigrants arrived by plane in handcuffs and poor health conditions, the Brazilian government expressed outrage and asserted that it would demand an explanation from the Donald Trump administration over this "flagrant disregard" of human rights.

This controversy comes as Latin America is currently dealing with US President Donald Trump's anti-immigration agenda, who promised mass deportation as soon as he assumed office. Even during his election campaign, Trump expressed his intention of a crackdown on irregular migration and mass deportations, with several illegal immigrants from countries like Guatemala and Brazil.

Things Have Already Changed...: Brazilians Recount Trauma

Upon arriving back in their home country, a computer technician who was deported from the US told the media that on flights the Brazilians were not given water, their hands and feet were tied. He added they were not allowed to go to the bathroom.

Another migrant recalling the horror said that it was very hot on the plane and some people fainted. He said several people suffered "respiratory problems" during "four hours without air conditioning."

"Things have already changed (with Trump), immigrants are treated as criminals," he said.

'Those Who Enter US Illegally Will...': Trump Warns World

The White House announced on Friday that deportation of illegal immigrants from the United States is underway, releasing photos of individuals boarding a military aircraft.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the development in a post on X, stressing President Donald Trump’s firm stance on illegal immigration.

“Deportation flights have begun,” Leavitt stated. “President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences.”