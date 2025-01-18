Search icon
Published 18:40 IST, January 18th 2025

'Not a Bad Idea': Vivek Ramaswamy After Parody Account Claims He Will Run For Ohio Governor

Published 18:40 IST, January 18th 2025

Former US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has said that running for Ohio governor is "not a bad idea”.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Vivek Ramaswamy | Image: AP

Washington: Former US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has said that running for Ohio governor is "not a bad idea”. 

The remarks made by Ramaswamy came after a parody account of Vivek Ramaswamy stated that he was running for the position of Governor in Ohio. 

‘Not a Bad Idea, Though’

The parody account which goes by the name ‘Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy (Parody)’ having more than 47,000 followers on X, said, “I am officially announcing my candidacy for governor of Ohio. I am ready to lead with vision, integrity, and a commitment to addressing the needs of every Ohioan. Together, we can build a brighter future for our state.”

Replying to the account, Ramaswamy said, “Note: the below is a parody account. (Not a bad idea, though)”. 

Vivek Ramaswamy Planning To Run From Ohio? 

Indian American entrepreneur-turned-politician Vivek Ramaswamy plans to run for Ohio governor, according to multiple reports. 

Ramaswamy, 39, who had an unsuccessful run in the Republican presidential race, is now a close confidant of President-elect Donlad Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance. 

Trump has given Vivek Ramaswamy along with Tesla owner Elon Musk, with the task of reforming the governance and lead Department of Government Efficiency known as DOGE. 
 

Updated 18:40 IST, January 18th 2025

