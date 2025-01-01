'Not a Terrorist Event': FBI Contradicts Mayor's Claim on New Orleans Car Attack

A devastating incident in the heart of New Orleans' French Quarter left 10 people dead and dozens more injured early Wednesday morning after a vehicle drove into a crowd on Bourbon Street. The horrific attack, which also involved gunfire, has sent shockwaves through the city and the nation.

Reports began emerging at approximately 3:15 a.m. local time that a man drove a pickup truck at high speed down Bourbon Street, a popular nightlife and tourist destination in New Orleans. Witnesses described the vehicle plowing into pedestrians, with the driver reportedly stepping out to fire a weapon into the crowd before police responded with gunfire.

Attacker was attempting to kill as many people as he could

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick confirmed the driver’s "very intentional" actions, saying the man was “trying to run over as many people as he possibly could.” The incident resulted in the deaths of 10 people, with at least 35 others injured, many of whom have been transported to local hospitals. The exact number of casualties and injuries may still change as investigations continue.

“It’s unclear how many of the victims are tourists or locals, though we believe the majority are New Orleans residents,” Kirkpatrick said during a briefing. She also confirmed that two officers were injured during the incident but were in stable condition.

The attack has sparked widespread concern, especially as the city was filled with locals and tourists celebrating the holiday season. In the wake of the tragedy, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry offered his condolences on social media, calling the event a “horrific act of violence.”

“We are praying for all the victims and first responders on scene,” Landry wrote. “Please join Sharon and I in praying for all the victims and first responders on scene. I urge all near the scene to avoid the area.”

New Orleans Mayor in contact with White House

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who is in contact with the White House and Louisiana’s governor, also expressed her sorrow for the lives lost and asked for prayers. She requested the public to avoid the area around Bourbon Street as authorities continue their investigation.

“The exact details of the incident are under investigation, but we are devastated by the loss of life,” Mayor Cantrell said. “We ask for prayers for those who have lost their lives.”

FBI believes that attack wasn't a terror event

The FBI is now taking over the investigation, which has raised further questions about the nature of the attack. Special Agent Althea Duncan stated that the incident was “not a terrorist event,” contradicting earlier remarks by Mayor Cantrell, who had referred to it as such. Authorities have found “improvised explosive devices” at the scene, but Duncan emphasized that their potential for harm was still being assessed.

“Right now, we’re working to determine whether these devices are viable,” she said. “I urge the public to stay away from the area until we can figure out what is going on.”

Despite the presence of over 300 officers in the area, the perpetrator was reportedly able to bypass barricades, causing significant damage and chaos. Superintendent Kirkpatrick added that the man appeared “hell-bent on creating the carnage and damage he did.”

While the investigation is still ongoing, authorities are working to piece together the events that led to this tragic incident. Meanwhile, New Orleans residents and visitors are being urged to stay clear of the French Quarter as law enforcement continues its work.