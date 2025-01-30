'NOT GOOD!!!': Trump Says Washington Plane Crash 'Should Have Been Prevented'

Washington: US President Donald Trump has raised serious questions about the mid-air collision between an American Airlines passenger plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport. Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said the crash could have been prevented.

"The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time," Trump wrote.

He further questioned the role of air traffic control, asking why the helicopter did not maneuver to avoid the collision. "It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn? Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane?" he added.

The collision, which occurred late Wednesday, has prompted an extensive investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the US military are examining the cause of the accident, while search and rescue operations continue at the crash site in the Potomac River.

The passenger plane involved, American Airlines Flight 5342, was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, authorities have confirmed 18 dead. It had departed from Wichita, Kansas. The White House confirmed that a military helicopter was also involved in the collision.