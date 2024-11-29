'Not Safe': Putin's Chilling Warning For Donald Trump After Multiple Assassination Attempts

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (November 28) warned US President-elect Donald Trump over his safety following multiple "uncivilised" assassination attempts, saying, "In my opinion, he is not safe now."

Speaking to the media in Kazakhstan, Putin praised Trump as "intelligent" and an "experienced person," noting that he believes Trump will find a way to resolve the war in Ukraine. However, he also cautioned that despite Trump's capabilities, his safety is still at risk.

"As far as I can imagine, the newly elected president is an intelligent and already quite experienced person. I think he will find a solution," the Russian President said.

Furthermore, citing the "absolutely uncivilised methods used to battle against Trump, up to and including an assassination attempt - and more than once," Putin continued, "By the way, in my opinion, he is not safe now."

Putin referred to recent attacks on Trump, including one in July during a Republican campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was injured by a bullet that grazed his ear, causing significant bleeding. The incident was captured on camera. Meanwhile, another attack took place in September at Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, where a man was arrested after allegedly positioning himself with a rifle at one of Trump's golf courses.

Putin Threatens to Unleash Oreshnik Missiles on Kyiv

Meanwhile, the Russian President simultaneously also threatened Kyiv of launching the deadly Oreshnik missiles on Kyiv, according to a CNN report. During the press conference, he stated that these intermediate-range weapons, which were deployed against Dnipro, are virtually unstoppable by any air defence system.

"We will use the means at our disposal. We do not exclude the use of Oreshnik against the (Ukrainian) military, against military industrial facilities, or against decision-making centres, including in Kyiv, bearing in mind that the Kyiv authorities today continue to attempt to strike our vital facilities," he said.