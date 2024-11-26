Western Media Suppresses Study That Reveals DEI Training Fuels Hatred Against Hindus

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) has accused The New York Times (NYT) and Bloomberg of deliberately suppressing a groundbreaking study that exposes the unintended consequences of caste-based diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) training programs in the United States. Conducted by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) in collaboration with Rutgers University, the study reveals that such programs are fostering anti-Hindu discrimination and hate rather than reducing prejudice.

Shocking findings

Equality Labs, an organization that identifies as a civil rights group, is a prominent provider of so-called ‘anti-caste’ training in the U.S. However, the NCRI study found that these programs instead amplify bias and deepen societal divides.

"Shockingly, the study revealed that when the term 'Jew' was replaced with 'Brahmin,' the participants exposed to Equality Labs’ training materials were significantly more likely to adopt dehumanizing rhetoric against Brahmins, including calling them 'parasites,' 'virus,' or 'devil personified,'" the HAF said in a statement.

The study used a controlled experimental design to compare the perceptions of two groups: one exposed to Equality Labs training materials and another that received neutral academic content on caste. The results were stark.

"Study participants were offered a training created by Equality Labs, and a control population was given neutral academic teaching about varna/jati. The Equality Labs training group was more than 30% more likely to perceive bias and harm where none existed," the HAF noted in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The HAF’s summary of the findings painted a deeply troubling picture:

"The evidence is clear: instead of combating bias, caste DEI trainings offered by caste activists like Equality Labs worsen racial suspicion, anti-Hindu hate, and could engender 'punitive retribution.'"

Suppression by major American media outlets

While the findings are significant, the study has not reached a broader audience due to what the HAF describes as active suppression by two major media organizations. According to the HAF, The New York Times had initially planned to publish a story on the study and even set a publication date. However, the article was shelved at the eleventh hour without explanation. Bloomberg similarly decided against covering the study, also providing no reason for its decision.

The refusal to publish such a critical study raises serious questions about the role of major media outlets.

Broader implications

The findings of the NCRI study highlight a concerning trend in the implementation of DEI programs. Instead of reducing discrimination, caste-based DEI initiatives like those offered by Equality Labs perpetuate division and hostility.

For the Hindu American community, the stakes are especially high. According to the HAF, the study demonstrates that such programs contribute to anti-Hindu bias while normalizing rhetoric that dehumanizes Hindus.

"To refuse to cover this case-control study is to censor critical information that has immense repercussions for the #HinduAmerican community," the HAF warned in its statement.

Calls for accountability

The HAF is urging both The New York Times and Bloomberg to publish the findings and allow the public to engage with the evidence.

In an era where DEI initiatives are being implemented across workplaces and academic institutions, the study raises essential questions about the real-world consequences of these programs. Without rigorous scrutiny and transparency, well-intentioned efforts to combat discrimination risk causing harm.