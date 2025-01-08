'Oh Canada!': Donald Trump Posts Map of New United States with Merged Nations

Washington DC: US President-elect Donald Trump’s latest post featuring a new map of the United States has stunned people across the globe. The map, shared by Trump on his social media platform, shows Canada depicted as a territory of the United States. This post comes after Trump’s repeated threats to use “economic force” to absorb Canada into the US.

Recently, Trump renewed his offer of making Canada the 51st state of the United States. On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump shared a map with Canada labeled as part of the US, captioned “Oh Canada!”

Another image shared highlighted only the US and Canada, labeling the entire region as the “United States.”

Earlier, Trump shared his vision, saying, “If Canada merged with the US, there would be no tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of Russian and Chinese ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!” This statement came following the resignation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday.

Canadian Leaders React

Canadian officials have strongly pushed back against Trump’s remarks. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly criticized his comments on X stating that they demonstrate a lack of understanding of Canada’s strength as a nation.

"Our economy is strong. Our people our strong. We will never back down in the face of threat" she said on X.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dismissed the offers made by Donald Trump on Tuesday.

"There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States," Trudeau wrote on X.