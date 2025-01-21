Ohio State University Won’t Recognize JD Vance as its First Alumnus to Become Vice President

On Monday, JD Vance was sworn in as the 50th vice president of the United States during an inauguration ceremony held inside the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC. He is the first Ohio State University (OSU) alumnus to serve as the Vice President of the United States. Although this is a significant achievement for both Vance and the university, Ohio State University has no intention of acknowledging Vance's new role.

Ben Johnson, a spokesperson for Ohio State, said the university is a public institution and doesn't take partisan positions. “As a public university, we do not take partisan positions,” Johnson stated. He clarified that Ohio State congratulated Vance in two posts on X (formerly Twitter) “While nothing is planned immediately, we will continue to highlight his historic achievement,” Johnson added, as reported by Yahoo News.

JD Vance's Educational Journey and Career

James David Vance, or JD Vance, graduated from Middletown High School in 2003 and then joined the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in Iraq during the Iraq War. After his military service, he studied at Ohio State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Philosophy in 2009. This shows that his interest in politics has been long-standing.

Following his time at Ohio State, Vance attended Yale Law School and graduated in 2013. After completing his law degree, he worked at the law firm Sidley Austin LLP before moving on to roles in various investment firms in California and beyond.

JD Vance's Inauguration Day Joke

Earlier this month, JD Vance found himself in a tricky and amusing situation as the Inauguration Day coincided with his alma mater's football title game. He handled the dilemma with humour, by joking about the situation.

“Hopefully everyone is cool with me skipping the inauguration so I can go to the national title game,” he quipped in a post on X, formerly Twitter. In a follow-up tweet, the former Ohio senator posted a meme reflecting two options for the day: “Attend your own inauguration” or “Go watch the Buckeyes win a national title.”