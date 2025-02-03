OpenAI Announces New 'Deep Research' Tool For ChatGPT Amid DeepSeek Buzz

New York: OpenAI has introduced a new AI tool, Deep Research, designed to conduct multi-step research on the internet for complex tasks. The tool, powered by a specialized version of OpenAI’s upcoming o3 model, can analyze multiple online sources, including text, images, and PDFs, to generate detailed reports at the level of a research analyst.

AI Tool for Complex Research Launched

According to OpenAI, Deep Research can accomplish in minutes what would take a human researcher several hours, making it a powerful tool for in-depth information gathering and synthesis.

"It accomplishes in tens of minutes what would take a human many hours," OpenAI said.

Currently available on the web version of ChatGPT, Deep Research will also be rolled out to mobile and desktop apps later this month. The AI tool is optimized for web browsing and data analysis, allowing users to input prompts and receive structured insights.

However, OpenAI acknowledged certain limitations in the tool’s early stages, stating that it may struggle to differentiate authoritative information from rumors.

"It may struggle with distinguishing authoritative information from rumors, and currently shows weakness in confidence calibration, often failing to convey uncertainty accurately," it said.