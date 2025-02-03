Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • OpenAI Announces New 'Deep Research' Tool For ChatGPT Amid DeepSeek Buzz

Published 11:11 IST, February 3rd 2025

OpenAI Announces New 'Deep Research' Tool For ChatGPT Amid DeepSeek Buzz

The AI tool is optimized for web browsing and data analysis, allowing users to input prompts and receive structured insights.

Reported by: Digital Desk
OpenAI Announces New 'Deep Research' Tool For ChatGPT Amid DeepSeek Buzz | Image: Shutterstock

New York: OpenAI has introduced a new AI tool, Deep Research, designed to conduct multi-step research on the internet for complex tasks. The tool, powered by a specialized version of OpenAI’s upcoming o3 model, can analyze multiple online sources, including text, images, and PDFs, to generate detailed reports at the level of a research analyst.  

AI Tool for Complex Research Launched  

According to OpenAI, Deep Research can accomplish in minutes what would take a human researcher several hours, making it a powerful tool for in-depth information gathering and synthesis.  

"It accomplishes in tens of minutes what would take a human many hours," OpenAI said.

Currently available on the web version of ChatGPT, Deep Research will also be rolled out to mobile and desktop apps later this month. The AI tool is optimized for web browsing and data analysis, allowing users to input prompts and receive structured insights.  

However, OpenAI acknowledged certain limitations in the tool’s early stages, stating that it may struggle to differentiate authoritative information from rumors.

"It may struggle with distinguishing authoritative information from rumors, and currently shows weakness in confidence calibration, often failing to convey uncertainty accurately," it said.

This marks OpenAI’s second AI agent release in 2024, following the January preview of ‘Operator’, an AI assistant capable of handling everyday tasks like vacation planning and managing to-do lists.

Updated 11:11 IST, February 3rd 2025

Recommended

Grammy Fashion: Who Wore What At Music’s Biggest Night
Lifestyle News
Trump to Discuss Tariffs with Canada, Mexico as Trade War Heats Up
World News
Thane Man Commits Suicide Due to Harassment Over Loan Recovery; 1 Held
India News
Grammy Awards 2025: Beyonce's Big Win, Bianca's Naked Look And More
Entertainment News
JPC Report On Waqf Bill To Be Tabled In Parliament Today Amid Row | LIVE
India News
Barbie Hsu, Taiwanese Actress, Dies Due To Pneumonia At The Age Of 48
Entertainment News
Last Day of Campaigning for Delhi Polls, Roadshows Set Stage for Feb 5
India News
Kanye, Wife Bianca Escorted Out Of Grammys Due To Latter's 'Naked' Look?
Entertainment News
Grammys 2025: Trevor Noah Takes A Dig At Trump's Immigration Policy
Entertainment News
Philadelphia Crash: Man Injured After Debris Hits Him at Restaurant
World News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: