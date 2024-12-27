Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 14:01 IST, December 27th 2024

Osamu Suzuki, Who Ran Suzuki Motor Corp for Five Decades, Dies at 94

He played a key role in entering the Indian market and began manufacturing cars here in 1983, making Suzuki a household name in the country.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Japan: Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Osamu Suzuki san passed away | Image: Republic

Tokyo: Osamu Suzuki, the former president of Suzuki Motor Corporation, passed away on December 25 due to malignant lymphoma. He was 94. 

Suzuki, who led the Japanese automaker for decades, is remembered for transforming Suzuki into a global brand and expanding its reach across the world, especially in India. He played a key role in entering the Indian market and began manufacturing cars here in 1983, making Suzuki a household name in the country.  

Born as Osamu Matsuda, he married into the Suzuki family and took on the family name. He was known for his strong leadership style and innovative strategies. During his tenure, Suzuki formed partnerships with global giants like General Motors and Volkswagen, allowing the company to sell vehicles in North America and Europe. He also focused on Suzuki’s expertise in small cars to dominate the Indian automobile market.  

In his 2009 memoir, I’m a Small-Business Boss, Suzuki wrote about his leadership philosophy, saying, “If I were to listen to everybody, it would make things too slow. Never stop, or else you lose.”  

Osamu Suzuki served as Suzuki Motor’s president for over 28 years, making him the longest-serving head of a global car company. In 2015, he handed over the presidency to his son and became chairman and CEO. However, he stepped down as CEO a year later following a controversy over a fuel-economy misstatement.  

 

Updated 14:01 IST, December 27th 2024

Recommended

S'Korea's Opposition-Controlled National Assembly Votes to Impeach Han
World News
26/11 Mumbai Attacks Mastermind Abdul Rehman Makki Dies in Pakistan
World News
Pushpa 2 Stampede Row: Allu Arjun Virtually Appears Before Court
Entertainment News
PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Last Respects to Manmohan Singh | LIVE
India News
Lava Yuva 2 5G Budget Smartphones Arrives in India with 50MP Camera
Tech
HIGHLIGHTS | Boxing Day Test: Hosts in Box Seat Despite Jaiswal's 82
SportFit
Rahul Gandhi Pays His Last Respects to Former PM Manmohan Singh
India News
Barroz Box Office Collection: Mohanlal's Directorial Debut Trails Marco
Entertainment News
WATCH | Kohli Nearly Loses Cool on Fans Booing Him After His Dismissal
SportFit
ED Raids in Case Against Former Madhya Pradesh Transport Dept Official
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.