Osamu Suzuki, Who Ran Suzuki Motor Corp for Five Decades, Dies at 94

Tokyo: Osamu Suzuki, the former president of Suzuki Motor Corporation, passed away on December 25 due to malignant lymphoma. He was 94.

Suzuki, who led the Japanese automaker for decades, is remembered for transforming Suzuki into a global brand and expanding its reach across the world, especially in India. He played a key role in entering the Indian market and began manufacturing cars here in 1983, making Suzuki a household name in the country.

Born as Osamu Matsuda, he married into the Suzuki family and took on the family name. He was known for his strong leadership style and innovative strategies. During his tenure, Suzuki formed partnerships with global giants like General Motors and Volkswagen, allowing the company to sell vehicles in North America and Europe. He also focused on Suzuki’s expertise in small cars to dominate the Indian automobile market.

In his 2009 memoir, I’m a Small-Business Boss, Suzuki wrote about his leadership philosophy, saying, “If I were to listen to everybody, it would make things too slow. Never stop, or else you lose.”