  • Out of 33 Israeli Hostages Set To be Released In 1st Phase of Ceasefire, 8 Are Dead

Published 20:12 IST, January 27th 2025

Out of 33 Israeli Hostages Set To be Released In 1st Phase of Ceasefire, 8 Are Dead

The news has cast a shadow over the families of the hostages, who have been anxiously awaiting the return of their loved ones.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representative image. | Image: AP

In a somber announcement, Israeli government spokesman David Mencer revealed that eight out of the 33 hostages expected to be released in the initial phase of the Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal are no longer alive. The information was part of a list provided by Hamas, which confirmed that the other 25 hostages on the list are still alive.

Mencer shared this heart-wrenching detail during a press briefing. The list was handed over to Israel overnight, setting the stage for what was hoped to be a series of releases starting this Thursday, with another scheduled for Saturday.

The news has cast a shadow over the families of the hostages, who have been anxiously awaiting the return of their loved ones. The revelation that some hostages have died while in captivity has intensified the urgency and emotional toll for those involved. 

Here is what you need to know

To date, seven hostages from the list have already been freed. However, according to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), 87 of the 251 individuals abducted by Hamas during the October 7 attack remain in Gaza. This number includes the bodies of at least 34 hostages confirmed dead by the IDF.

Moreover, the hostage situation extends beyond the recent conflict. Hamas is also holding two Israeli civilians who crossed into Gaza in 2014 and 2015, along with the remains of an IDF soldier killed in 2014. In a recent development, the body of another IDF soldier, also killed during the 2014 conflict, was recovered from Gaza this month.

This latest information has reignited debates about the terms of the ceasefire agreement and the broader implications for peace in the region. 

Updated 20:12 IST, January 27th 2025

