Pakistan: 30 Terrorists Killed by Security Forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: As many as 30 terrorists were killed by the Pakistan security forces in three separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported quoting the military.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pak military's media wing, an intelligence-based operation was conducted on Friday and Saturday by security forces on the reported presence of terrorists in District Lakki Marwat.

During the conduct of the operation, Pakistani troops killed 18 terrorists, while six others were injured.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in District Karak. In the ensuing fire exchange, eight terrorists were effectively neutralised by the security forces.

In a third encounter that took place in the general area Bagh, Khyber District, Pakistani troops neutralised four terrorists including Kharji ring leaders Aziz ur Rehman Qari Ismail and Kharji Mukhlis, while two terrorists got injured, as reported by ARY News.

Several weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as the killing of innocent civilians.

Earlier on January 12, Pakistan's Security Forces killed nine terrorists in two separate engagements on Saturday in North Waziristan districts, ARY News reported quoting ISPR. "An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Dosalli, on reported presence of Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and resultantly, six Khwarij were sent to hell, while two Khwarij were apprehended," ARY News quoted the military's statement. Another operation was conducted in general area Esham, North Waziristan District.

After intense fire exchange, three terrorists were neutralised by security forces, while two were injured, as per ARY News.

Security Forces killed five terrorists on January 11, including their ring leader Shafiullah Shafi in an intelligence operation (IBO) in general area Maddi Dera Ismail Khan.

"During conduct of operation, our troops effectively engaged khwarij's location," said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).