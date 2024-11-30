Pakistan: Bushra Bibi 'Disappointed' With Imran Khan's Party Leaders, Claims Her Sister

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and Former PM Imran Khan's sister, Maryam Riaz Wattoo claimed in an interview with ARY News that Imran's wife Bushra Bibi was disappointed with the party leadership after the protest failed on Tuesday.

Wattoo told ARY News that Bushra Bibi attended the PTI's political committee meeting uninvited.

Bibi was disappointed with the party's leadership and questioned their absence at D Chowk in Islamabad during the rally, Wattoo told ARY News. She added that the party leaders left Bushra Bibi when she needed them. She added that she had a telephonic conversation with Bushra Bibi a day after she was allegedly taken to an undisclosed location in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The development came after reports emerged that Bushra Bibi used inappropriate language with party leaders. ARY News revealed that PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and other senior leaders resigned after Pakistan's former first lady addressed them in an appropriate manner in a heated meeting.

Bushra Bibi allegedly used harsh words including "beghairat" and "vultures," to describe the PTI leaders in a party meeting of 10 leaders held prior to the November 26 rally in Islamabad.

Salman Akram Raja on Thursday resigned from the post of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General following the Islamabad protest, ARY News reported. He submitted his resignation to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

On the intervening night on Monday and Tuesday, when the PTI's protesters defied orders and marched towards the country's capital on Bushra Bibi's prodding, the security forces dispersed them, as per Al Jazeera. The act resulted in casualties and injuries on both sides.

The PTI supporters marched from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into Islamabad. Their protest had three demands: reclaiming the party's "stolen mandate" from the February elections, the release of political prisoners including Imran Khan and the reversal of the 'constitutional amendment' granting the government control over judicial appointments, Al Jazeera reported.