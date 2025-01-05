Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Imposes Section 144 in Kurram Amid Firing Incident

Published 23:20 IST, January 5th 2025

Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Imposes Section 144 in Kurram Amid Firing Incident

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa imposes Section 144 in Kurram for two months amid concerns over attempts to disrupt the peace agreement in the district.

Reported by: Asian News International
terrorist Killed In Khyber Pakhtunwa | Image: terrorist Killed In Khyber Pakhtunwa/ap/rep pic

Peshawar: The Additional Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a notification imposing Section 144 in Kurram district for a period of two months, as reported by ARY News.

The decision comes amid concerns over attempts to disrupt the peace agreement in the area.

According to the notification, Pakistani authorities will launch a crackdown against those people who are responsible for destabilizing peace in Kurram. The directive also includes a ban on all types of public gatherings and the display of weapons on the main highway in the district, ARY News noted.

This measure aims to restore and maintain order in the region while deterring any further attempts to disturb the peace. Pakistani authorities are closely monitoring the situation, the notification said.

As per Ary News, the notification came after an acting Deputy Commissioner had been appointed in Kurram following the recent firing incident that left the current DC injured.

According to reports, grade 18 officer Ashfaq Khan has been assigned the role of acting DC, according to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The appointment of an acting DC aims to ensure smooth administrative operations in the region during this critical time. Investigations into the attack are ongoing.

According to ARY News, days after a peace agreement between the warring tribes was finally reached, violence flared out in the region again on Saturday, as Kurram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javedullah Mehsud sustained injuries in a firing incident.

Referring to local administration, ARY News reported that the deputy commissioner's vehicle came under attack in the Bagan area of Lower Kurram. The deputy commissioner was rushed to Lower Alizai Hospital for treatment where his condition is said to be stable.

Earlier, it was reported that the Kurram peace deal will be implemented from Saturday, January 4, with a convoy of passengers travelling to Parachinar in a security cordon. Under the agreement signed during the Grand Jirga, it was noted that all bunkers would be demolished within 15 days and all types of arms would be collected and handed over to the government.

ARY News said that despite the peace deal for normalization in Kurram, sit-in protests continue to take place in the Parachinar and Baggan areas of the Lower Kurram region. The participants of the Parachinar sit-in demanded that the government ensure security by opening all roads including the main highway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 23:20 IST, January 5th 2025

Recommended

PM Modi's 'AAPda' Dig at AAP, Arvind Kejriwal Hits Back | LIVE
India News
SC To Hear Contempt Plea Over Non-Compliance of Order on Dallewal
India News
Couple Killed, Two Injured in Car Accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway
India News
Vidya Balan's Team Reacts To Trolling Over 'PR Message' For Rohit Sharma
Entertainment News
Etihad Flight Aborts Takeoff At Melbourne Airport After Tyre Explosion
World News
4 Dead, 2 Missing as Vehicle Plunges into River in J&K's Kishtwar
India News
MP: CM Announces Name Change of Three Villages in Home District Ujjain
India News
Single Instance Of Following Not Stalking: Bombay High Court
India News
Veer Pahariya Is 'Very Grateful' To Work With Rumoured Ex-GF Sara
Entertainment News
Two Injured, Over 15 Homes Destroyed in Massive Fire in Manipur's Moreh
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: