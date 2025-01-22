Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Congratulates Trump, Faces 'Online Embarrassment'

New Delhi, India: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's attempt at diplomacy took an unexpected turn when his congratulatory message to U.S. President Donald Trump on X (formerly Twitter) became controversial. The post, meant to promote goodwill and stronger ties between the two nations, was flagged by the platform with a Community Note. The note accused Sharif of illegally using X, calling him a "so-called Prime Minister."

The incident sparked a wave of memes on social media and raised concerns about Pakistani officials continuing to use X despite the platform being officially banned in the country.

In February 2024, Pakistan banned X (formerly Twitter), citing national security concerns during the general elections. However, the government did not officially announce the ban until August 2024, by which time millions of users had already faced connectivity problems. The move was widely viewed as an attempt to suppress dissent and regulate public discourse.

On January 20, 2025, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Donald Trump on becoming the 47th President of the United States. In his message, Sharif highlighted the strong ties between Pakistan and the U.S. and expressed hope for continued collaboration to promote peace and prosperity. While the post was intended to reflect goodwill and diplomacy, it quickly became controversial due to a Community Note added to it.

The note pointed out that X (formerly Twitter) is officially banned in Pakistan and accused Sharif of accessing the platform illegally, drawing widespread criticism. It also alleged that Sharif had targeted political opponents, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan, though no further details or evidence were provided.

The Community Note alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was involved in the persecution of political opponents, specifically naming former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a prominent critic of his government. These claims align with persistent accusations that Sharif’s administration has targeted opposition leaders and stifled dissent.