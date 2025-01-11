Pakistan-Taliban Tensions Intensify As TTP Holds 16 Pak’s Nuclear Scientists Hostage

Islamabad: Amidst ongoing conflict between Pakistan and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the militant group has reportedly kidnapped at least 16 nuclear scientists working for Pakistan’s Atomic Energy Commission. As per reports, the abduction is part of the TTP’s attempt to pressure the Pakistani government into meeting their demands, including halting the ongoing military offensive against TTP fighters. The TTP has also released a video showing the kidnapped scientists, pleading for their safety.

The reports suggested that in the video, the scientists, reportedly working at the Qabul Khel Atomic Energy mining project in Lakki Marwat, can be seen urging the Pakistani government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to ensure their safety and accept the TTP’s demands. The distressed scientists are shown asking the government to stop military actions against the TTP in exchange for their release.

What TTP Said

As per the reports, the TTP, in a statement, clarified that their intention was not to harm the nuclear scientists but to use them as leverage to pressure the Pakistani government. The group has demanded that Pakistan halt its military offensive against TTP fighters and give in to other conditions. Reports also suggest that TTP militants have looted a huge amount of uranium from Pakistan’s largest uranium mine, adding further concern to the escalating situation.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions On Escalation

The nuclear scientists were kidnapped at a time when tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan are on rapid escalation. In recent weeks, Pakistan has carried out airstrikes against the TTP inside Afghanistan, prompting retaliatory attacks by the TTP on Pakistani forces. This has led to casualties on both sides and a sharp rise in violence, further fuelling the ongoing conflict.