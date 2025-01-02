Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 18:08 IST, January 2nd 2025

Palestinian Authority Bars Al Jazeera From Operating in West Bank

Al Jazeera has condemned the Palestinian Authority’s decision to bar it from operating in the occupied West Bank, saying the decision was “in line” with similar actions taken by Israel.

Representative image. | Image: AP

Al Jazeera has condemned the Palestinian Authority’s decision to bar it from operating in the occupied West Bank, saying the decision was “in line” with similar actions taken by Israel.

In a statement Thursday, the Qatar-based broadcaster accused the Western-backed authority of seeking to “hide the truth about events in the occupied territories, especially what is happening in Jenin and its camps.”

The Palestinian Authority, which cooperates with Israel on security matters, launched a rare crackdown on anti-Israel militants in the urban Jenin refugee camp last month.

The authority has international support but is unpopular among many Palestinians, with critics portraying it as a subcontractor of the Israeli occupation.

The Palestinian Authority announced the suspension of Al Jazeera’s activities on Wednesday, accusing it of incitement and interfering in Palestinian internal affairs.

The Palestinian Authority exercises limited autonomy in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

"We supported this decision in its professional dimensions, and it was issued by the official institutions concerned with media issues, which monitor media violations," said Abdel Fattah Doleh, spokesperson for the Fatah movement.

"We also welcome this matter because these professional violations have had repercussions that could affect the security and civil peace in Palestine," Doleh added.

Mustafa Barghouti, the General Secretary of the Palestine National Initiative, meanwhile said the decision was "unwise, ineffective and does not serve the interest of the Palestinian people or even the interest of those who took the decision."

Israel banned Al Jazeera last year, accusing it of being a mouthpiece of Hamas.

Israeli strikes have killed or wounded several Al Jazeera reporters in Gaza, and Israel has accused some of them of being militants.

Israeli forces raided Al Jazeera’s West Bank headquarters last year, but the broadcaster has continued to operate in the territory.

Al Jazeera denies the allegations and accuses Israel of trying to silence its coverage.

Its 24-hour reporting from Gaza has focused on the deaths of Palestinian civilians.

It has also broadcast Hamas and other militant videos in their entirety, showing attacks on Israeli forces and hostages speaking under duress.

Updated 18:08 IST, January 2nd 2025

Recommended

Australian PM Shows He Is A Fan Of Virat Kohli In Viral Video - WATCH
SportFit
Fire Breaks Out at Textile Factory In B'luru, Dousing Ops Underway
India News
SSMB29: Mahesh Babu Starrer Goes On Floors, But Fans Await Proof
Entertainment News
All New Cars Sold in Norway were Fully Electric in 2024
Automobile
Shubman Gill And Three Gujarat Titans Players To Be Summoned By CID
SportFit
Don't Depend on Freebies, Produce Your Own Solar Power: Prahlad Joshi
India News
Box Office: Sudeep's Max Biz Shoots Up By 50 Percent On New Year's
Entertainment News
Aligarh Tailor Crosses Pakistan Border To Marry Facebook Friend, Lands
India News
Cop Murdered, Pushed in Front of Train By Two Men in Navi Mumbai
India News
Vulgar, Cheap: Anu Aggarwal Trolled For Dance Video On New Year's Eve
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.