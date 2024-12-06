Pantone Names 'Mocha Mousse' as 2025 Color of the Year

New Delhi, India: Pantone has announced Mocha Mousse as its Color of the Year for 2025, a rich, chocolatey brown that embodies a sense of thoughtful indulgence. Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, described the hue as “underpinned by our desire for everyday pleasures,” adding that it exudes a blend of subtle elegance and earthy refinement. "Mocha Mousse presents a discrete and tasteful touch of glamour, enveloping us with its sensorial warmth," Eiseman said in a press release.

Following 2024's Peach Fuzz, a calming pastel shade chosen to inspire comfort, Mocha Mousse continues Pantone’s food-inspired color theme. This reflects a cultural shift towards softer, more grounded tones, moving away from vibrant hues like this year's unofficial color, the neon green Brat, which captured the energy of pop culture.

“The color finds harmony between modernity’s demands and the timeless beauty of artful creation,” Pantone said in the release. Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute, emphasized that this sense of harmony extends to all aspects of life, from relationships and work to the natural environment, invoking a positive state of inner peace and calm.

The decision also mirrors a shift in fashion, where brown has begun to replace black as the dominant neutral. Designers like Coach, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu, and Chloe have incorporated variations of the chocolatey hue into their Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 collections, sparking a surge in consumer interest.

Searches for “chocolate brown” skyrocketed by 1,000% on the shopping platform LTK last November, showing a growing preference for this warm, inviting tone.

Mocha Mousse’s tactile warmth is also reflected in fashion fabrics, with materials like buttery leathers, velvets, and cashmere embracing the color’s comforting presence. “This shade transports our senses into pleasurable comfort,” the press release reads, highlighting its appeal in everything from soft touch weaves to shaggy, furry knits.