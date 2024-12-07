Parents Awarded Rs 2624 Crore After Sons Falls Off Amusement Park Ride

Florida: A jury in Florida has awarded ₹2,624 crore ($310 million) to the family of a 14-year-old boy who tragically died after falling from a drop ride at Orlando's ICON Park in 2022. Tyre Sampson, a Missouri teenager, fell 70 feet from the 400-ft Free Fall Tower ride during a spring break trip with his football team.

The ride’s manufacturer, Funtime, has been held responsible for the incident. The jury directed the company to pay ₹1,312 crore ($155 million) each to Tyre’s parents, Nekia Dodd and Yarnell Sampson.

Manufacturer Held Negligent

In a statement, the attorneys representing Tyre’s parents said, “This verdict is a step forward in holding corporations accountable for the safety of their products. The jury's decision confirms what we have long argued: Tyre's death was the result of blatant negligence and a failure to prioritize safety over profits.”

They added, “The ride's manufacturers neglected their duty to protect passengers, and today's outcome ensures they face the consequences of those decisions.”

The trial lasted only a day as Funtime, based in Austria, failed to appear in court to defend itself. Tyre’s family had already reached a separate undisclosed settlement with ICON Park, the amusement park operator. However, collecting the ₹2,624 crore damages from Funtime will require pursuing legal action in Austria.

Tyre Sampson was on the Free Fall Tower ride, which secured passengers with shoulder harnesses but did not have seat belts—a standard safety feature in most drop rides. The ride lifted 30 passengers to a height of 400 feet and then dropped them 430 feet.

At the time of the accident, Tyre weighed 173 kilograms, exceeding the ride’s 129-kilogram weight limit. Despite this, he was allowed to sit on the ride. His harness did not lock properly due to his size, and he was ejected when the ride braked mid-air.

Following the incident, the ride was dismantled. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis approved the "Tyre Sampson Act" in May 2023 to enforce stricter safety requirements for amusement park rides.