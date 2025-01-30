Published 10:02 IST, January 30th 2025
Washington DC Plane Crash: Trump, JD Vance Monitor 'Terrible Accident,' Rescue Operations Underway | LIVE
A jet with 60 passengers and four crew members aboard collided Wednesday with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington. Helicopters from law enforcement agencies across the region flew over the scene in search of survivors.
10:13 IST, January 30th 2025
No response from helicopter after air traffic control warning
Less than 30 seconds before the crash, an air traffic controller asks the helicopter if it has the arriving plane in sight: “PAT25, do you have the CRJ in sight?”
The controller makes another radio call to PAT25 moments later: “PAT 25 pass behind the CRJ.”
The two aircraft collide seconds later.
The audio from flight tracking sites doesn’t record any response from the helicopter, if any, to the warnings from air traffic control.
The plane’s radio transponder stopped transmitting about 2,400 feet (730 meters) short of the runway, roughly over the middle of the river.
10:08 IST, January 30th 2025
Trump on aircraft accident: ‘May God Bless their souls’
President Donald Trump says he’s been briefed on the ‘terrible accident’ at Reagan National Airport.
10:00 IST, January 30th 2025
Details on the passenger jet
American Airlines flight 5342 was inbound to Reagan National at an altitude of about 400 feet and a speed of about 140 miles per hour when it suffered a rapid loss of altitude over the Potomac River, according to data from its radio transponder.
The Canadian-made Bombardier CRJ-701 twin-engine jet was manufactured in 2004 and can be configured to carry up to 70 passengers.
10:00 IST, January 30th 2025
Trump is briefed on the crash
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says President Donald Trump has been briefed on the crash.
09:59 IST, January 30th 2025
Helicopter that collided with passenger jet was flown by Army
There was no immediate word on casualties or the cause of the collision, but all takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington were halted as helicopters from law enforcement agencies across the region flew over the scene in search of survivors. Inflatable rescue boats were launched into the Potomac River from a point near the airport along the George Washington Parkway, just north of the airport.
Updated 10:13 IST, January 30th 2025