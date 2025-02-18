Search icon
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Passengers Scramble on Ceiling After Delta Jet Overturns in Toronto, Terrifying Video Emerges | WATCH

Updated 22:21 IST, February 18th 2025

Passengers Scramble on Ceiling After Delta Jet Overturns in Toronto, Terrifying Video Emerges | WATCH

A Delta Airlines plane carrying 80 passengers crash-landed at Toronto’s Pearson Airport on Monday, flipping upside down on the tarmac.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Passengers Scramble on Ceiling After Delta Jet Overturns in Toronto | Image: X

Toronto: A Delta Airlines plane carrying 80 passengers crash-landed at Toronto’s Pearson Airport on Monday, flipping upside down on the tarmac. Shocking footage from inside the aircraft showed passengers walking on the ceiling to escape the overturned jet, while a flight attendant could be heard saying, "Don't take a video. Put that phone away."

Here Is What We Know So Far

  • A Delta Airlines plane carrying 80 passengers flipped upside down after crash-landing at Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday.
  • Videos and images on social media showed the aircraft overturned on the tarmac.
  • Emergency services were immediately activated, and passengers were seen being evacuated.
  • Toronto Pearson Airport confirmed all passengers and crew were accounted for.
  • At least 8 people were injured, with one in critical condition, according to paramedics.
  • Peel Regional Police stated that the injuries were not life-threatening, with others suffering moderate to mild injuries.
  • Delta acknowledged the incident involving Endeavor Flight 4819, operating from Minneapolis-St. Paul to Toronto.
  • The airline stated they were working to confirm details and would provide updates on their official website.
  • The Bombardier CR900 aircraft, operated by Endeavor Air, had taken off from Minneapolis.
  • Initial reports suggest that bad weather and snowy conditions may have contributed to the crash landing.
  • A survivor who filmed the aftermath said, “My plane crashed, I’m upside down.”
  • Another shocked passenger was heard saying, “I was just in a plane crash, oh my god.”
  • Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the crash. Further updates are expected from Delta Airlines and airport officials.

A viral video captured the chaotic evacuation, showing the overturned aircraft as emergency teams rushed to assist passengers. 

Images shared on social media depicted the plane resting upside down on the runway.

According to paramedics at the scene, at least eight people suffered injuries, with one passenger in critical condition. Emergency crews worked quickly to transport the injured to the hospital.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Published 22:18 IST, February 18th 2025

