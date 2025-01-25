Pete Hegseth Confirmed as Trump's Defence Secretary: All You Need to Know About Former Fox News Host

Pete Hegseth has been confirmed as Donald Trump ’s defence secretary following an intense late-night vote on Friday. The former Fox News host was confirmed by a 51-50 vote in the Senate, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote. Three Republican senators, including former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, voted against him. During the confirmation session, Hegseth faced multiple questions regarding allegations of heavy drinking and aggressive behavior toward women.

According to reports, Hegseth will now manage a department of approximately three million employees and oversee a $849 billion (£695 billion) budget.

Who is Pete Hegseth?

Peter Brian Hegseth is a former television presenter, author, and Army veteran. A Princeton University graduate, he served as an infantry officer in the Army National Guard, rising to the rank of major. He received the Bronze Star while serving with special operations forces during a combat deployment to Iraq in 2005.

Following his military service, Hegseth became an influential figure in conservative politics, serving as executive director of Vets for Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America.

He joined Fox News as a political commentator in 2014 and became a prominent supporter of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Throughout Trump’s first term, he occasionally served as an informal advisor to the administration.

‘Charged for Aggressive and Sexist Behavior’

Hegseth’s nomination faced scrutiny due to allegations of sexual misconduct, alcohol abuse, and aggressive behavior. Reports emerged of excessive drinking and inappropriate conduct during his tenure at two nonprofit organizations. A 2017 sexual assault allegation also became a focal point during the confirmation process, raising concerns about his character, lack of experience, and overall suitability for the role.

His past comments opposing women in military combat roles further fueled controversy, drawing criticism from lawmakers including veterans who challenged his opinions.

During the confirmation hearing, Hegseth denied all allegations and vowed to bring a “warrior culture” to the Pentagon. He also assured the Senate that he would not drink if confirmed for the position.

Adding to the controversy, Hegseth previously admitted to cheating on his wife, further complicating his public image.