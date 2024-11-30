Search icon
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Trump's US Defence Pick Pete Hegseth's Mother Accuses Son of Abusing Women

Published 16:37 IST, November 30th 2024

Trump's US Defence Pick Pete Hegseth's Mother Accuses Son of Abusing Women

An old email by Pete Hegseth's mother sent to him in 2018 accusing him of being abusive against women has surfaced weeks before new administration takes charge.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pete Hegseth, Trump's pick as new US Defence Secretary | Image: instagram

Washington: An old email by Pete Hegseth's mother sent to him in 2018 accusing him of being abusive against women has surfaced weeks before Trump's new administration takes office.

These emails were sent to Pete Hegseth by his mother Penelope Hegseth in the year 2018 and was made public by The New York Times few weeks before the new administration takes over the White House.

Penelope Hegseth's Email to Son

“On behalf of all the women (and I know it’s many) you have abused in some way, I say … get some help and take an honest look at yourself," Penelope Hegseth, mother of Pete Hegseth. 

“I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around and uses women for his own power and ego. You are that man (and have been for years) and as your mother, it pains me and embarrasses me to say that, but it is the sad, sad truth," the email further read.

However her mother also added in the mail that she still love him.

Pete Hegseth’s Mother Apologised To Son

In a recent interview with The New York Times, she opened up about her relationship with his son, Pete Hegseth. Penelope Hegseth said that all the emails written by her were nothing but an emotional outburst.

All these emails were written during the time when his son's marriage was on the rocks and undergoing a divorce.

Pete Hegseth, who is Donald Trump 's pick for US Defence Secretary, is an Army veteran and television news presenter. President-elect Donald Trump has selected a military veteran and popular conservative media personality who has a large number of followers.

In 2019, Hegseth urged Trump to forgive U.S. service members who had been accused of war crimes. He advocated for the servicemen's cases on his show and online, interviewing relatives on Fox News.

Hegseth has served in the military, although he lacks senior military or national security experience.

 

 

 

Updated 16:40 IST, November 30th 2024

Donald Trump

