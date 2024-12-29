Plane Crashes Off Ras Al Khaimah Coast In UAE, Pilot Among Two Killed

Ras Al Khaimah: A tragic plane crash occurred off the coast of Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE on Sunday, resulting in the death of at least two people. The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) confirmed the incident saying that the pilot of the aircraft and a passenger were killed in the deadly crash. The authority officials claimed that the plane was a light aircraft belonging to Al Jazeera Air Sports Club, which crashed into the sea.

The GCAA stated that the Air Accidents Investigation Sector received a report about the incident on Sunday. Immediately an investigation was launched to determine the cause of the crash.

Reports suggested that the authorities are working together to gather more information and pieces of the plane to ascertain the cause behind the tragic accident.

Meanwhile, the GCAA has expressed its condolences to the families of the two victims and offered support during this difficult time.