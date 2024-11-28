Search icon
Published 06:38 IST, November 28th 2024

Police Car Crashes into New Zealand Prime Minister's Limousine

A police car collided with the rear of an official limousine transporting New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis.

Police car crashes into New Zealand prime minister's limousine | Image: AP

WELLINGTON: A police car collided with the rear of an official limousine transporting New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis and no one was hurt, officials said Thursday.

The minor crash occurred Wednesday afternoon on the main road to the airport in Wellington, New Zealand’s capital, where the parliament is located. Police are investigating the crash.

The Department of Internal Affairs — the agency that manages official vehicles — says the rear of the limousine was damaged.

Luxon told reporters in Auckland on Thursday that the crash was a “bit of a shock” but he was “fine.” The prime minister said he did not know if the car would be written off.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Updated 06:38 IST, November 28th 2024

