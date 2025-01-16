Search icon
  • Pope Falls And Hurts His Arm, The Second Time In a Month That He Falls

Published 17:50 IST, January 16th 2025

Pope Falls And Hurts His Arm, The Second Time In a Month That He Falls

Pope Francis fell Thursday and hurt his arm, the Vatican said, just weeks after another apparent fall resulted in a bad bruise on his chin.

Pope Francis | Image: Image: AP/File Photo

Pope Francis fell Thursday and hurt his arm, the Vatican said, just weeks after another apparent fall resulted in a bad bruise on his chin.

Francis didn’t break his arm but that a sling was put on as a precaution, the Vatican spokesman said in a statement

On Dec. 7, the pope whacked his chin on his nightstand in an apparent fall that resulted in a bad bruise.

The 88-year-old pope has battled health problems and often has to use a wheelchair.

 

Updated 17:50 IST, January 16th 2025

