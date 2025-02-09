Prince Harry To Be Deported from US? President Donald Trump's Answer Has A Meghan Markle Connection

Washington: It has been a little less than a month since Donald Trump assumed duties as the President of United States. In that time, he has made some tough bold decisions including the controversial crackdown on illegal immigration. During all this, Trump was asked if he would deport Prince Harry from the US, to which he gave a witty answer with a Meghan Markle connection. Trump has also confirmed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's divorce rumours.

Will Prince Harry Be Deported From US?

US President Donald Trump has ruled out deporting Prince Harry from the United States, despite ongoing litigation questioning the Duke of Sussex's immigration status, the New York Post reported. In an interview with The New York Post on Friday, Trump made it clear that he does not want to take action against Harry.

‘He Has Got Enough Problems With His Wife’: Trump on Prince Harry

On being asked whether he would deport Prince Harry from US, Donald Trump said while speaking with the New York Post, “I don't want to do that. I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible.”

This statement also comes amid legal challenges involving Harry's visa, particularly from the Heritage Foundation, which has raised concerns over Harry's potential failure to disclose past illegal drug use during his visa application process, the report added. The Heritage Foundation's lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security has called into question Harry's honesty in his US visa application, citing admissions in Harry's autobiography Spare about his past drug use, including cocaine, cannabis, and psychedelics.

Trump Confirms Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's Divorce Rumours?

Donald Trump's statement about Prince Harry having problems with his wife has once again added fuel to fire of the divorce rumours between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The royal couple however has never reacted to these rumours.

Trump also said, “I'm not a fan of Meghan… and I wasn't from the beginning. I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose.” On being asked if the relationship will end, Trump said, “I do… I've been a very good predictor as you know, I predict almost everything. It will end… it will end bad and I wonder if Harry is going to go back on his hands and knees and say please…”

‘His Royal Title Must Be Removed… He Is An Embarrassment’

US President Donald Trump went on to say that if he had been in the position of the Queen, he would have stripped Prince Harry of his royal titles and that this is one of the only things he wasn't on the same page with the Queen. He says that he has been so disrespectful to the country, he shouldn't come around and that he is an embarassment.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's Relationship With Trump

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have long been vocal critics of Trump. Meghan Markle referred to him as "divisive" and "misogynistic" in previous public statements, while Trump has regularly ridiculed Harry, claiming that the prince is "whipped" by Meghan. "I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose," Trump remarked in a previous interview, the New York Post reported.

The conservative think tank has also suggested that Harry may have received favourable treatment from the Biden administration after he and Meghan relocated to California in 2020, following their departure from the British royal family, a move widely known as "Megxit", the report added.