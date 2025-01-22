Search icon
  Prince Harry Triumphs: Rupert Murdoch's Media Group Offers Settlement To Resolve Years-long Lawsuit

Published 17:05 IST, January 22nd 2025

Prince Harry Triumphs: Rupert Murdoch's Media Group Offers Settlement To Resolve Years-long Lawsuit

Prince Harry on Wednesday reached a settlement in his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch’s UK tabloid publisher, News Group Newspapers.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Isha Bhandari
New Delhi, India: Prince Harry on Wednesday reached a settlement in his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch’s UK tabloid publisher, News Group Newspapers. The publisher admitted to hacking the British royal’s phone and agreed to pay him “substantial damages.” 

In London’s High Court, Harry’s lawyer, David Sherborne, stated that News Group offered “a full and unequivocal apology.” 

