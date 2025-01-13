Prince Harry’s Secret Feud With Corden And How Beckham Stepped In To Defuse The Drama

New Delhi, India: Prince Harry and actor & comedian James Corden have been friends for years, with Corden even attending Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018. The two shared a close friendship, with Harry making a surprise appearance on Corden’s final episode of ‘The Late Late Show’ in April, showing off their bond.

Afterward, Corden moved to the UK with his wife and three kids.

However, a long-hidden disagreement between him and Harry recently came to light, with reports suggesting their mutual friend, David Beckham, helped mend things between them.

The story goes back to 2011, when Harry, Corden, Beckham, and others hung out at the Arts Club in London for a pre-Christmas party.

Corden wasn’t there at the start because he was performing in a play, but he showed up later, sober after his show.

By the time he arrived, the group was already drunk, and Harry made a joke about Corden’s appearance.

Though the joke remains a secret, it made Corden very angry. Beckham stepped in to calm the situation, talking to both sides to smooth things over.