'Professional Separation' of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Markle Issues Statement on Thanksgiving

New York: Meghan Markle released a statement on Thursday amid her ongoing "professional separation" from Prince Harry. Last week, the Duchess of Sussex hosted a community dinner for Afghan women resettling in the US, where attendees also shared stories and read poetry.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry had to travel Canada and New York to promote the 2025 Invictus Games.

“This initiative — led by the partner organization Mina’s List — has spent the past year building community through storytelling and creating a safe space for women who have resettled in the US from Afghanistan,” stated in an official statement.

The Suits actress, once frequently in the global headlines, has largely stayed out of the public eye in 2024. The Duchess of Sussex has made only a few public appearances recently, while Prince Harry has traveled alone to various countries in an effort to reshape his public image.

Reports indicate that the pair have chosen a "professional separation" due to their work relationship being in a "very bad state."

The US-based royals seem to be leading separate public lives, with many citing "scheduling conflicts" affecting their public image. For instance, an exclusive interview with Markle during the recent Thanksgiving dinner was published on the Marie Claire website just minutes after the Netflix trailer for Prince Harry’s Polo series was released on YouTube.

The Archewell Foundation, founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, launched the Welcome Project in 2023 to assist Afghan women resettling in the United States. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had previously visited the San Antonio branch of the initiative in March.