Putin's Big Statement: 'Ukraine War Will End In Two Months Or Less If...'

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the Ukraine war will end in two months or less without the interference from the United States if the West stops funding it. His statement has come days after newly sworn in President Donald Trump reiterated the need to end the ‘horrible’ Russia Ukraine war.

Now Putin has said that the war will end in less than two months time if the West stop supporting it financially. Putin said this while speaking to a Russian state TV.

“They will not exist for a month if the money and, in a broad sense, the bullets run out. Everything would be over in a month and a half or two," Putin said.

Speaking about negotiations to end the war, Putin said he is ready to talk to Kyiv but not to Zelenskyy calling his leadership illegitimate because his term had expired during the period of marital law.

However, Putin added, “If he wants to participate in the negotiations, I will allocate people to take part in the negotiations."

'Ukraine war could have been prevented if…': Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that "the crisis in Ukraine" might have been prevented if US President Donald Trump was in power at the time, saying he was ready to talk with the him about the conflict.

Notably, Trump has long claimed that the war in Ukraine would not have happened under his watch, but on Friday, Putin suggested the same thing- while also repeating Trump's allegation that the 2020 US election was "stolen".

"I can't help but agree with (Trump) that if his victory had not been stolen in 2020, then maybe there would not have been the crisis in Ukraine that arose in 2022," CNN quoted Putin as saying to a Russian TV channel.

The Russian President further affirmed that Moscow has always been ready for negotiations on the Ukraine issue.