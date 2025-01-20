Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Putin Congratulates Trump, Sees Potential For Improved US-Russia Ties

Published 21:35 IST, January 20th 2025

Putin Congratulates Trump, Sees Potential For Improved US-Russia Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump ahead of his swearing-in as the 47th United States President.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Putin Congratulates Trump, Sees Potential For Improved US-Russia Ties | Image: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump ahead of his swearing-in as the 47th United States President. Putin expressed optimism about the potential for improved relations with the US under Trump's administration. The Russian President, while speaking during a video call with members of Russia's Security Council just before Trump's inauguration, said, “We hear the statements from Trump and members of his team about their desire to restore direct contacts with Russia, which were halted through no fault of ours by the outgoing administration.”

President Vladimir Putin said in his televised comments, “We hear the statements from Trump and members of his team about their desire to restore direct contact with Russia, which was halted through no fault of ours by the outgoing administration. We also hear his statements about the need to do everything to prevent World War III.” 

“We certainly welcome such an approach and congratulate the US president-elect on taking office,” Putin said Moscow is open to discussing a prospective peace settlement in Ukraine, adding it should lead not to a short truce but a lasting peace and take into account Russia's interests

Updated 21:42 IST, January 20th 2025

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin

Recommended

Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Shreya Attends Musical Night With Father | Pics
Entertainment News
Trump 2.0 LIVE: President-elect Reaches Capitol After Meeting Bidens
World News
'Judgement Apt': Congress Welcomes RG Kar Verdict | LIVE
India News
Fan Misses Out On Coldplay Concert Despite Having Tickets, Here's Why
Entertainment News
Saif Stabbing Case Live Updates: Actor's Discharge Delayed By A Day
Entertainment News
Waqf Panel to Review Bill Clauses on Jan 24 Ahead of Report Submission
India News
US Holidays: What Federal Services Are Open Or Shut Across The US Today?
Lifestyle News
After Series Of Lapses, Loopholes Mumbai Cops Awards Self In Saif's Case
Entertainment News
'Love You, America': Biden Shares Final Selfie From The White House
World News
Novak Djokovic Gets His Apologies, Ready To Focus On Carlos Alcaraz
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: