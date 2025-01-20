Putin Congratulates Trump, Sees Potential For Improved US-Russia Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump ahead of his swearing-in as the 47th United States President. Putin expressed optimism about the potential for improved relations with the US under Trump's administration. The Russian President, while speaking during a video call with members of Russia's Security Council just before Trump's inauguration, said, “We hear the statements from Trump and members of his team about their desire to restore direct contacts with Russia, which were halted through no fault of ours by the outgoing administration.”

President Vladimir Putin said in his televised comments, “We hear the statements from Trump and members of his team about their desire to restore direct contact with Russia, which was halted through no fault of ours by the outgoing administration. We also hear his statements about the need to do everything to prevent World War III.”