Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Putin Praises Trump, Suggests Ukraine Crisis Might Not Have Happened Under His Presidency

Published 21:24 IST, January 24th 2025

Putin Praises Trump, Suggests Ukraine Crisis Might Not Have Happened Under His Presidency

Putin Praises Trump, Suggests Ukraine Crisis Might Not Have Happened Under His Presidency

Reported by: Digital Desk
Putin Praises Trump, Suggests Ukraine Crisis Might Not Have Happened Under His Presidency | Image: AP

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his willingness to engage in talks with US President Donald Trump regarding the ongoing Ukraine war. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Putin is ready to hold a phone call with Trump, and Moscow is awaiting confirmation from Washington. It is expected that the conversation between Trump and Putin could pave the way for a face-to-face meeting between the two leaders.

Trump has also expressed his desire to meet with Putin, stating his goal of securing an end to the Ukraine war and working towards reducing nuclear arms. Putin has similarly expressed interest in resuming nuclear disarmament negotiations, emphasising the need for a broader discussion involving other countries with nuclear capabilities.

Putin also claimed that the Ukraine crisis in 2022 might not have happened if Trump had been the US President at the time. “I cannot but agree with him that if he had been president if his victory hadn’t been stolen in 2020, then maybe there would not have been the crisis in Ukraine that emerged in 2022," he said.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 presidential polls in the US, in which he faced defeat at the hands of Joe Biden, were “stolen" and “rigged". In the run-up to the 2024 elections, Trump boasted that he would bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end on the first day of his presidency in the second term.

Putin heaped praise on Trump, describing him as “pragmatic" and “smart". He said that he did not believe Trump would force global oil prices lower in an attempt to damage Moscow.

“He is not only a smart person, but a pragmatic person. The oil prices were either too high or too low that were bad for both the Russian and American economies. I have a hard time imagining there will be decisions taken that are detrimental to the American economy," the Russian President said.

 

Updated 21:24 IST, January 24th 2025

Recommended

Team India Face Setback! Star Player Uncertain For 2nd T20I Vs England
SportFit
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price Drops After Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch
Tech News
Opium Worth Rs 4 Crore Seized, Two Held In Assam's Karbi Anglong
India News
Mamta Kulkarni Renounces Worldly Life, To Be Consecrated As Nun
Entertainment News
Android 16 Now Available for Public Beta Testers
Tech News
Republic Day 2025: R-Day Wishes, Patriotic Quotes, And Images To Share
Lifestyle News
Sitharaman Participates In Traditional 'Halwa' Ceremony Ahead Of Budget
India News
Saif Stabbing Case: Attacker's Lawyers Dissect Police Theory | 5 Points
Entertainment News
MLA Amanatullah Refuses To Apologise After Threatening Republic Reporter
India News
MS Dhoni Starts Preparing For IPL, Ex-CSK Skipper's Video Goes Viral
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: