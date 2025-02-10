Royal Rebuttal? Meghan-Harry Defy Trump's 'Terrible' Jab With PDA at 2025 Invictus Games

Washington: Donald Trump has fueled rumors of a divorce between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, calling her "terrible." However, hours after his remarks, the couple was spotted at the 2025 Invictus Games opening ceremony in Vancouver, Canada, sharing a kiss and cuddling.

This public display of affection is likely to dispel the divorce rumors, which were fueled by Trump’s comments suggesting he wouldn’t deport Prince Harry because he "has enough problems with his wife."

Trump has ruled out deporting Prince Harry from the United States, despite ongoing litigation questioning the Duke of Sussex's immigration status, the New York Post reported. In an interview with The New York Post on Friday, Trump made it clear that he does not want to take action against Harry.

In what is considered a subtle swipe at Trump’s remarks about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, during his opening speech at the Invictus Games, criticized the "weak moral character in the world."

Prince Harry said, “At this moment, when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, and no lack of weak moral character in the world, the values you embody - your courage, resilience, and humanity - illuminate a path forward for us all,”

This statement also comes amid legal challenges involving Harry's visa, particularly from the Heritage Foundation, which has raised concerns over Harry's potential failure to disclose past illegal drug use during his visa application process, the report added. The Heritage Foundation's lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security has called into question Harry's honesty in his US visa application, citing admissions in Harry's autobiography Spare about his past drug use, including cocaine, cannabis, and psychedelics.