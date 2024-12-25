Search icon
Published 20:16 IST, December 25th 2024

Royal Scene-Stealer: Princess Charlotte's Reaction at Christmas Carol Service Goes Viral

Princess Charlotte's siblings Prince George and Prince Louis, were also in attendance, enjoying the evening at Westminster Abbey.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Royal Scene-Stealer: Princess Charlotte's Reaction at Christmas Carol Service Goes Viral | Image: X

New Delhi, India: Princess Charlotte charmed royal watchers with her presence at her mother, Kate Middleton's, festive Christmas carol concert. The young royal, full of energy, was seen laughing and singing along during the service, bringing joy to those around her. 

Her siblings, Prince George and Prince Louis, were also in attendance, enjoying the evening at Westminster Abbey.

As the choir performed the beloved carol "O Come All Ye Faithful," Charlotte exchanged playful glances with her brothers before calmly joining in the song. A sweet moment followed when she helped Louis, who is often seen making funny faces in public, steady his candle.

The real surprise came when ballet dancers took to the stage, leaving Charlotte visibly awestruck. Kate had cleverly kept this performance a secret from her daughter, making the reveal all the more magical. 

The event was especially meaningful as it marked Kate's return to her royal duties after a challenging year, which included undergoing chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis.

Kate also shared a heartfelt message in a voiceover, reading from a letter included in the program. She spoke about the power of the Christmas story, encouraging everyone to reflect on the experiences of others, embrace empathy, and understand our shared humanity despite differences. 

Prince William also took part in the service, offering a reading that touched on themes of unity and compassion. Other members of the royal family present included Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall, Princess Anne's daughter. 

Updated 20:16 IST, December 25th 2024

