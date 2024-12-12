Royal Shift: Kate and William Brace for the Throne 'Sooner Than Expected'

London: Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly begun preparing to take on the roles of king and queen. Amid personal and family struggles, the couple has gradually returned to public duties.

Middleton, who spent much of this year out of the public eye due to her cancer treatment, recently hosted her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

The December 6 service, attended by William and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—marked Kate’s return to public life. After announcing that she is now cancer-free, royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith reported that the couple has accelerated their preparations for William’s ascension.

“Although the king is carrying out his duties with typical determination, he has had to accept limitations during his cancer treatment,” Smith said to a leading media outlet.

“As a result, William has been taking on more responsibilities, and he and Kate have been preparing for their future roles sooner than they would have expected,” she added.

King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis has limited his commitments, while Queen Camilla’s step back from public duties due to pneumonia has further prompted William to take responsibilities and represent the royal family at important events. Most recently, he made a solo appearance at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on December 7.

‘Calm Before the Storm’

A close insider described this period as the “calm before the storm,” with the couple focusing on family and adapt to their expanded roles.

“There’s a sense of calm before the storm. They are next in line for the biggest job of their lives, and of course, Kate’s health has taken priority, but it’s also allowed everyone to take a step back and figure out what’s important right now,” a royal insider told the media.

Reports suggest that the increased focus on William and Kate’s future roles has reshaped the dynamics within the royal family.