  • Russia Launches Massive Aerial Attack Against Ukraine With Dozens Of Cruise Missiles And Drones

Published 13:27 IST, December 13th 2024

Russia Launches Massive Aerial Attack Against Ukraine With Dozens Of Cruise Missiles And Drones

Russia on Friday launched a massive aerial attack against Ukraine, involving dozens of cruise missiles and drones.The Russian military targeted Ukrainian power grid, energy minister Herman Halushchenko wrote on his Facebook page.“The enemy continues its terror,” he said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Image: X/ZelenskyyUa

Kyiv: Russia on Friday launched a massive aerial attack against Ukraine, involving dozens of cruise missiles and drones.

The Russian military targeted Ukrainian power grid, energy minister Herman Halushchenko wrote on his Facebook page.

“The enemy continues its terror,” he said.

Ukraine's air force reported multiple strike drones launched at Ukraine overnight followed by swarms of cruise missiles in country's air space. It said Russia also used air-launched ballistic Kinzhal missiles against Ukraine's western regions. 

Updated 13:27 IST, December 13th 2024

