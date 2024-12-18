Russia's Cancer Vaccine is Ready: Name and Other Details - Here's What We Know So Far

The Russian Health Ministry has announced a groundbreaking development: a cancer vaccine that is set to be launched next year and will be distributed to patients free of charge.

Andrey Kaprin, General Director of the Radiology Medical Research Center of the Russian Ministry of Health, revealed on Radio Rossiya that “Russia has developed its own mRNA vaccine against cancer, which will be distributed to patients free of charge.”

As per reports, the vaccine aims to treat cancer patients rather than as a preventive measure for the general population.

This announcement comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted earlier this year during a televised address that the country was “very close to creating cancer vaccines and next-generation immunomodulatory drugs.”

Free Distribution

The vaccine will reportedly be used specifically to treat cancer patients and not as a preventive measure against the disease. It will be available free of charge.

Details about the types of cancers the vaccine will cure, its effectiveness, or the exact rollout plan remain unclear. However, the vaccine is expected to be personalized for individual patients, aligning with similar developments in cancer treatments seen in Western countries.

Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, told TASS that pre-clinical trials of the vaccine had demonstrated its ability to suppress tumor growth and reduce the risk of metastases.

Name and Personalization

The name of the vaccine has not yet been revealed. However, it has been confirmed that Russia is developing personalized cancer vaccines, similar to efforts being made in other countries.

For instance, in 2023, the U.K. government signed a contract with a German biotechnology company to create personalized cancer treatments. Pharmaceutical giants Moderna and Merck & Co. are also collaborating on a skin cancer vaccine. Meanwhile, researchers at the University of Florida tested an individualized vaccine on four glioblastoma patients earlier this year.

Roll-Out Date

While the exact launch date remains unconfirmed, the vaccine is expected to debut in early 2025.

This development could be a game-changer in cancer treatment as vaccines play a critical role in oncology.

Therapeutic cancer vaccines are designed to target specific proteins or antigens found on tumour cells, training the immune system to recognize and destroy them. Some vaccines use weakened or modified viruses to deliver these antigens, triggering a robust immune response.