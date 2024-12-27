Russian Missile Caused Azerbaijan Plane Crash? Kremlin Warns 'Don't Hypothesise'

Moscow: The tragic crash of a passenger plane bound for Russia, which claimed the lives of 38 people in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, has sparked intense speculation about the possible causes of the disaster. Early theories range from a bird strike to the more serious possibility of a missile attack. However, Russian authorities have strongly warned against jumping to conclusions, urging the public to wait for the official investigation before making any assumptions.

The Embraer 190 aircraft, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines, had diverted from its original route due to poor weather conditions and was heading towards Aktau in Kazakhstan when it crashed. While some reports initially suggested that a bird strike might have been the cause, disturbing video footage from the crash site led to doubts, with many experts pointing to signs of damage inconsistent with a bird collision.

The Kremlin has dismissed these theories, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stressing that it would be “wrong” to speculate before the investigation’s findings are complete. "We must wait for the investigation to conclude before making any hypotheses," Peskov said, calling for caution in the face of growing rumors.

Following the crash, there has been widespread speculation about the cause of the accident. Some have suggested that the plane might have been hit by a missile or another kind of attack. This theory became stronger after video footage from the crash site surfaced on social media, showing damage to the plane that seemed too severe for a simple bird strike, which was initially mentioned as a possible cause by authorities.

However, Moscow has strongly denied any such attack. The Russian government has called on everyone to refrain from speculating and to wait for the official investigation’s findings. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov urged, “It is wrong to make any hypotheses about the cause of the crash before the investigation is completed. We must wait for the conclusions of the experts,” he said, adding that any premature conclusions could be harmful.

The aircraft involved in the crash was an Embraer 190, operated by Azerbaijan Airlines. The plane had 62 people on board, including passengers from Azerbaijan, Russia, and other countries, along with 5 crew members. According to initial reports, the plane had to change its course several times due to weather conditions. After initially heading for Makhachkala in Russia, the flight diverted again and headed towards Aktau, a city located in Kazakhstan, about 310 kilometers across the Caspian Sea. It was during this diversion that the plane crashed.

The crash has resulted in the deaths of 38 people, while 29 survivors have been taken to the hospital, though their injuries have not been clearly stated. As per local authorities, all the bodies have been recovered from the crash site, and the investigation is now in full swing.

Azerbaijan Airlines has suspended all flights to the cities of Grozny and Makhachkala in Russia until the investigation into the crash is completed. This decision has raised some eyebrows, as it is unusual for an airline to stop services to an entire region without clear reasons. Aviation experts like Andrei Litvinov, an independent pilot, have suggested that the airline may be concerned about the safety of airspace in that region.

National Mourning in Azerbaijan