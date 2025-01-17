S Korean Investigators Request Court Warrant to Formally Arrest Impeached President

Seoul: Law enforcement authorities on Friday requested a court warrant to formally arrest South Korea's impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, who was in his third day at a detention centre after his lawyers failed in a last-minute effort to secure his release.

Yoon, who was apprehended on Wednesday in a massive law enforcement operation at his residence, faces potential rebellion charges linked to his declaration of martial law on Dec 3, which set off the country's most serious political crisis since its democratization in the late 1980s.

If Yoon is formally arrested, investigators can extend his detention to 20 days, during which it will transfer the case to public prosecutors for indictment. This could mark the beginning of an extended period in custody for Yoon which could last months or possibly longer.