Don't Think Elon Musk Is A Happy Person, Says Sam Altman Amid His Bid To Buy OpenAI

Paris: OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, CEO Sam Altman said he doesn’t think Elon Musk is a happy person, taking a new dig at his competitor and Donald Trump ’s close aide. Altman’s latest remarks against Musk has come amid latter’s bid to buy his artificial intelligence platform.

Speaking in an interview to Bloomberg, Sam Altman said, “Probably, his whole life is from a position of insecurity, I feel for the guy" adding "he doesn’t think Musk is a happy person.”

Why Musk-Altman are at war?

The feud between the tech billionaires escalated after Elon Musk reportedly tried to buy OpenAI’s ChatGPT for $97.4 billion. However, Sam Altman made it absolutely clear that OpenAI is not for sale adding Musk’s is being “insecure”.

"The company is not for sale. It's another one of his (Musk) tactics to try to mess with us," Altman said.

Further in the interview to Bloomberg, which was conducted on the sidelines of AI Action Summit in Paris, Altman said, “Probably his whole life is from a position of insecurity… and is trying to slow us down.”

There were reports that Musk offered to buy OpenAI’s assets for $97.4 billion. Responding to this development, Altman took a jibe at the Tesla CEO saying, “No thank you, but we will buy Twitter for $9.74 billion if you want."

A consortium led by Musk's artificial intelligence companies including Vy Capital and Xai, as well as the Hollywood power broker Ari Emanuel and other investors, according to sources put out an offer to buy OpenAI assets.

This unsolicited offer could disrupt OpenAI's efforts to finalise a USD 40 billion funding deal, which would significantly increase the company's valuation from just four months ago.