'Caused Immense Pain': Sam Altman Reacts to Sexual Abuse Allegations by His Sister

New Delhi: Days after Ann Altman accused her brother and filed a suit against him for sexually abusing her during their childhood, the OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has reacted to the accusations with a statement, on behalf of himself and his family. In his statement, he has said that his sister has mental health challenges, the allegations are ‘utterly untrue’ and have ‘caused immense pain to the family’.

Sam Altman Issues Statement On Sister's Sexual Abuse Allegations

Sam Altman, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OpenAI has been in the news after his sister, 30-year-old Ann Altman accused him of manipulating and sexually abusing her when they were growing up. Denying those allegations, Sam Altman has issued a statement on behalf of himself and his mother and brothers. In his long statement, Sam Altman has expressed the pain caused to his family because of these allegations and how it is difficult to care for a family member who is facing mental health challenges, subtly hinting at his sister.

Sam Altman Says Sister Has Mental Health Challenges, Continues to Demand Money

The statement by Sam Altman read, “Our family loves Annie and is very concerned about her well-being. Caring for a family member who faces mental health challenges is incredibly difficult. We know many families facing similar struggles understand this well. Over the years, we've tried in many ways to support Annie and help her find stability, following professional advice on how to be supportive without enabling harmful behaviors. To give a sense of our efforts, we have given her monthly financial support, directly paid her bills, covered her rent, helped her find employment opportunities, attempted to get her medical help, and have offered to buy her a house through a trust (so that she would have a secure place to live, but not be able to sell it immediately). Via our late father's estate, Annie receives monthly financial support, which we expect to continue for the rest of her life. Despite this, Annie continues to demand more money from us."

‘Over The Years, She Has Accused Members of the Family’

The statement further says that Ann Altman has allegedly accused the members of the family for different issues in the past. "In this vein, Annie has made deeply hurtful and entirely untrue claims about our family, and especially Sam. We've chosen not to respond publicly, out of respect for her privacy and our own. However, she has now taken legal action against Sam, and we feel we have no choice but to address this. Over the years, she has accused members of our family of improperly withholding our father's 401k funds, hacking her wifi, and "shadowbanning" her from various websites including ChatGPT, Twitter, and more."

‘Worst Allegation… All Of These Claims Are Utterly Untrue, Caused Immense Pain’

Terming the sexual abuse allegations by Sam Altman's sister as the ‘worst’ ever, how they are ‘utterly untrue’ and have ‘caused immense pain’ to the family, the statement read, “The worst allegation she has made is that she was sexually abused by Sam as a child (she has also claimed instances of sexual abuse from others). Her claims have evolved drastically over time. Newly for this lawsuit, they now include allegations of incidents where Sam was over 18. All of these claims are utterly untrue. This situation causes immense pain to our entire family. It is especially gut-wrenching when she refuses conventional treatment and lashes out at family members who are genuinely trying to help. We ask for understanding and compassion from everyone as we continue to support Annie in the best way we can. We sincerely hope she finds the stability and peace she's been searching for.”

The statement has been undersigned by ‘Connie, Sam, Max, and Jack’, i.e. Sam Altman's mother, himself and his brothers.

Sam Altman's Sister Ann Altman Accused Brother of Sexual Abuse