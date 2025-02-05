Saudi Arabia Rejects Trump Proposal, Demands Palestinian State for Ties With Israel

Cairo: Saudi Arabia has said that it will not establish ties with Israel unless a Palestinian state is created. This stance directly contradicts President Donald Trump's assertion that Riyadh was not seeking a Palestinian homeland when he proposed the U.S. taking over the Gaza Strip.

In a shocking announcement on Tuesday, Trump suggested that the United States would assume control of the war-torn Gaza Strip, relocating Palestinians elsewhere and focusing on its economic development. He made these comments during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Saudi Arabia, however, rejected any attempts to displace Palestinians from their land. The country's foreign ministry highlighted on Wednesday that its position on Palestinian rights remains non-negotiable.

Saudi Won't Allow Any Interpretation

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made it clear that the kingdom's stance on the Palestinian issue is unequivocal, leaving no room for interpretation. This statement reflects the kingdom's firm position on the matter, according to the official statement.

The issue of displacing Palestinians remains extremely sensitive, particularly among Palestinians and across Arab countries. Any proposal for such a displacement is met with strong opposition due to its profound implications.

As the Gaza war continues, many Palestinians fear experiencing a new "Nakba," or catastrophe, reminiscent of the 1948 conflict when hundreds of thousands were forcibly displaced during the creation of the state of Israel.

High Stakes for US and Israel

The stakes are high for both President Trump and Israel when it comes to Saudi Arabia's policy in the Middle East. The U.S. has worked for months to persuade Saudi Arabia, a key Arab power, to normalize relations with Israel and officially recognize the country.

However, the Gaza war, which erupted in October 2023, caused Riyadh to put these efforts on hold due to widespread anger across the Arab world over Israel's military actions. This has made it difficult for Saudi Arabia to move forward with the normalization process.

Trump is eager for Saudi Arabia to follow the example of countries like the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which signed the Abraham Accords in 2020 and established diplomatic ties with Israel. These agreements marked a significant shift in Middle Eastern relations, particularly in trade and business.

By normalizing relations with Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain became the first Arab states in 25 years to break a longstanding taboo.