Saudi Arabia's Top Diplomat Visits Lebanon for the First Time in a Decade After Years of Strained Ties

Beirut: Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, visited Lebanon on Thursday for the first time in a decade, marking a significant moment after years of strained relations between the two countries.

The visit comes nearly two months after a ceasefire halted the war between Israel and Hezbollah, which devastated southern Lebanon and crippled much of Hezbollah’s military strength. It also follows the insurgency in Syria in December, which ousted Bashar Assad and ended decades of his family's rule.

Lebanon this month elected its first president in over two years and appointed a new prime minister. The ascension of both army chief General Joseph Aoun as president, as well as diplomat and former head of the International Criminal Court Nawaf Salam as prime minister-elect, are both seen as major blows to the Hezbollah group.

Saudi Confidence in Lebanon's New Leadership

“We have great confidence in His Excellency the president, and the prime minister designate’s ability to work on the necessary reforms to build safety, stability and a united Lebanon,” the prince said after his meeting with Aoun.

The Saudi foreign minister also reiterated Riyadh’s support for the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement that ended the war between Israel and Hezbollah, calling for the “complete withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from Lebanese territory.”

He is also scheduled to meet parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri, and outgoing caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Saudi-Lebanon Relations and Economic Strain

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries have been concerned about Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies’ rising influence in the government, and the situation eventually led to a diplomatic crisis in 2021. Riyadh had been critical of Lebanese authorities’ failure to combat drug smuggling from Lebanon into Saudi Arabia, and eventually imposed punitive measures following televised remarks of Lebanon’s information minister where he criticized Riyadh’s war in Yemen against the Houthis.

Saudi Arabia banned imports coming from Lebanese, which compounded economic pain for Lebanese farmers and industrialists as the country was in the throes of an economic crisis that crippled its banks and pulled many in poverty. Lebanese authorities have since unsuccessfully tried to convince Saudi Arabia to reverse the ban.

Lebanon for years has aspired to rekindle ties with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, which for years have been key trade partners and whose nationals came to Lebanon boosting its tourism economy. It’s a critical time for the country, which is mired in an economic crisis, but needs billions to rebuild dozens of towns and villages battered by war.